Bolton house crash: Man charged after woman, 92, seriously injured

Published
Image caption,
The woman was inside the home when a BMW crashed through the wall

A man has been charged after a car crashed into a house and seriously injured a 92-year-old woman.

The woman was inside the home on Bolton Road in Westhoughton, Bolton, when a BMW ploughed through the wall at 05:15 GMT on Sunday, police said.

Police said she remained in a serious condition in hospital.

A 39-year-old man, of St Helens in Merseyside, has been charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, assault and criminal damage.

He has been remanded into custody with a court date appearance to be set in due course, Greater Manchester Police said.

