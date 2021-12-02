Manchester raids: Six arrested and fake goods worth £3m seized
- Published
Six men have been arrested and fake designer goods worth more than £3m have been seized during a series of raids.
Police have targeted 10 properties in Manchester as part of a crackdown to tackle the illegal supply of fake items and illicit prescription drugs.
Officers have raided buildings in Cheetham Hill and Whalley Range over a 10-day period.
The raids have led to the seizure of tens of thousands of items including clothing, perfume and jewellery.
The six suspects, aged between 36 and 61, have been released while inquiries continue.
Insp William Jennings-Wharton, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "Counterfeit goods are not a victimless crime.
"Though these desired items may look good and are cheap, they are funding a wider picture that involves money laundering, organised crime and cheap labour.
"The profits from such businesses can be used to fund other serious crime, and often with that comes violence which can have a devastating ripple effect on communities and nearby legitimate businesses."