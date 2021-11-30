Barry Bennell: Paedophile football coach denies abusing four men
- Published
Paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell has denied abusing a number of men who have made damages claims against Manchester City.
Bennell, who is in jail after being convicted of child sex offences, told a High Court trial he had not abused all the men involved in the litigation.
Eight men, who are now in their 40s and 50s, have made damages claims against City, asserting Bennell was one of their scouts when he abused them.
Manchester City denies the claims.
The club said Bennell had been a local City scout in the mid-1970s but was not employed by them between 1979 and 1985.
Bennell, who gave evidence via video-link from a prison near Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire where he is being held, said he had not abused four of the men.
The trial continues.