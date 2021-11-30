Barry Bennell: Paedophile coach denies abusing boys while Man City scout
Paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell has denied abusing a number of men who have made damages claims against Manchester City.
Eight men, who are now in their 40s and 50s, are suing the Premier League club, asserting Bennell was one of their scouts when he abused them.
Bennell, who is in jail after being convicted of child sex offences, told a High Court trial he was not linked to City when the men say they were abused.
City denies the men's claims.
Bennell, who gave evidence via video-link from a prison near Huntingdon in Cambridgeshire, told the court he had been a "local scout" for City between 1975 and 1979.
But he said he had not been a City "coach" between 1979 and 1985, when the men say they were abused.
Bennell, who was the first witness called by lawyers representing the current Premier League champions, also said his "junior teams" had no connection with City.
"The reality is that I was never a MCFC [Manchester City] coach and after 1978/1979 my junior teams had no connection at all with MCFC," he said.
Bennell said he had used his "previous connection" with City as "a draw for players to join my junior teams".
"None of the teams they played for that I ran were in any way connected with MCFC," Bennell also told the judge in a written witness statement.
"However, I can entirely understand why some of the claimants may have genuinely believed they were playing for teams connected with MCFC because I was responsible for creating that belief.
"Throughout my involvement in junior football I always used and exploited my previous connections for my own benefit."
Barrister James Counsell QC, who is representing the eight men, asked Bennell about his wider abuse of boys between the 1970s and 1990s.
"How many boys do you say you have abused?" Mr Counsell asked.
Bennell, who told the judge he had changed his name to Richard Jones, replied: "I am not answering that question. I am not prepared to go into that.
"I've been found guilty. I've plead guilty. I've done time. I'm doing time. What do you want?"
Bennell is currently serving a 34-year sentence after being convicted of sexual offences against boys on five separate occasions - four in the UK and one in the US.
The eight men say the 67-year-old abused them when they were playing schoolboy football for teams he coached in the north-west of England between 1979 and 1985.
They claim that Bennell, who became a coach at Crewe in 1985, was a scout for City during that time and argue that the relationship was "one of employment or one akin to employment".
But the club said he had been a local City scout in the mid-1970s but was not employed by them between 1979 and 1985.
The eight men are claiming damages after suffering sychiatric injuries, while six are also claiming damages for loss of potential football earnings.
The trial continues.