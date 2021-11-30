Manchester's Northern Quarter pedestrianisation plans unveiled
Plans for the full pedestrianisation of Stevenson Square in Manchester city centre have been published.
Manchester City Council's ideas are contained in a final consultation document about ways in which the city's Northern Quarter can be made "attractive, safer and greener".
The plans follow public reaction to the council's vision which was outlined two years ago.
The final consultation exercise runs until 21 December.
Hundreds of people responded to the last consultation and the council said it found the main priorities for residents and businesses were:
- The full pedestrianisation of Stevenson Square
- Having space where people could sit and relax
- A safe, traffic-free space to move through
- The character of the Northern Quarter should be reflected including space for outdoor dining, public art and planted areas allowing a "connection to nature"
Under the plans, Stevenson Square will have new seating, bike racks, new trees, a sustainable draining system, and a two-way cycle lane at the same level as the pavement with tactile crossings put in place and new signage for cyclists.
Pedestrian and cyclist crossings will also be installed at the junctions of Oldham Street/Hilton Street, and Newton Street/Hilton Street, with wider footpaths giving more space to pedestrians.
Other features include the removal of pay-and-display bays in Hilton Street with extra trees and better drainage on the south-eastern side of Lever Street.
