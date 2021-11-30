Rhamero West: Third murder arrest over Manchester street stabbing
- Published
A third suspect has been arrested on suspicion of murdering a teenager who was stabbed to death after being chased through the streets.
Rhamero West, 16, died after being found with stab wounds on Norton Street in Old Trafford on 9 September.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the man was arrested after the pursuit of a suspected stolen car.
A 16-year-old-boy and a man, 19, have already been charged with murder and remanded in custody.
GMP said a patrol spotted a car which they believed to be stolen and chased it before the occupants fled on foot and hid in a shed.
Two 18-year-old men were arrested on suspicion of burglary, theft of a motor vehicle, dangerous driving and possession of Class B drugs and were released under investigation pending further inquiries.
One of the men was further arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody for questioning.
GMP has also referred itself to the police watchdog following Rhamero's death.
The force said the case had been "subject to a complaint" and was now being investigated by the Independent Office for Police Conduct.