Bolton crash: Woman, 92, injured as car crashes into home
- Published
A 92-year-old woman has been seriously injured after a car crashed into a house in Greater Manchester.
The woman was inside her home in Bolton Road, Westhoughton, Bolton, when a BMW smashed into the property at 05.15 GMT on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.
She is being treated in hospital for serious leg injuries.
A man, 39, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and assault.
