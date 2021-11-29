BBC News

Bolton crash: Woman, 92, injured as car crashes into home

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and assault

A 92-year-old woman has been seriously injured after a car crashed into a house in Greater Manchester.

The woman was inside her home in Bolton Road, Westhoughton, Bolton, when a BMW smashed into the property at 05.15 GMT on Sunday, Greater Manchester Police said.

She is being treated in hospital for serious leg injuries.

A man, 39, has been arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving and assault.

