Storm Arwen: Heavy snow traps 120 HGV drivers on M62
About 120 HGV drivers were stuck on the M62 after Storm Arwen and a jack-knifed lorry led to the motorway's partial closure.
Junctions 21 and 22, near Rochdale, were closed after the area was hit by heavy snow at about 02:20 GMT.
Highways staff used snow ploughs and reopened the route at about 11:00.
A Met Office red warning for wind for parts of northern England ended early on Saturday, as 74,000 homes were left without power across the north west.
Engineers have since restored power to 43,000 homes, said Electricity North West.
A spokesman for the supplier described the conditions as "treacherous and extremely severe".
Greater Manchester Police said there were a number of road closures in the Oldham area due to fallen trees.
In Lancashire, police said a driver had a "lucky escape" after a tree hit his car while travelling along Lodge Lane in Elswick at about 05:00 GMT.
Officers urged drivers to take care and check routes before leaving home.
On the railways, Northern have closed a number of routes due to snow, trees and debris on the line.
The lines affected include those to Blackburn, Clitheroe, Bolton, Blackburn, Lancaster, Barrow, Stockport, Chester and Warrington Bank Quay.