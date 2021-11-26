Manchester man who forced fellow patient to perform sex act jailed
- Published
A man who forced a hospital patient to perform a sex act on him, sexually assaulted a carer and exposed himself in a woman's home has been jailed.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Harry Hankinson's "despicable" conduct had left the women he attacked "feeling violated and unsafe".
The 73-year-old, of Miles Platting, Manchester, was convicted of attempted rape and sexual assault at the city's Minshull Street Crown Court.
He was jailed for 14 years.
A GMP spokesman said that in February 2017, a nursing assistant was "completing her ward observation when she looked through the window into Hankinson's room" and saw him attacking another patient.
"She entered the room, disrupting Hankinson, and led the 61-year-old woman," he said.
'Sexual predator'
The following May, Hankinson pressed himself against a woman he had invited over to his flat and touched her inappropriately.
The woman elbowed him away and poured a drink over him before leaving, the force spokesman said.
He said Hankinson then touched a 70-year-old woman inappropriately and exposed himself to her, before forcing her to touch him, while visiting her flat in July 2020.
The woman told officers he had left in a hurry after being disturbed by a neighbour knocking on her door, but she had stabbed him with a fork as she tried to escape him.
Hankinson was arrested a few days later and during a subsequent investigation to a carer.
She told officers Hankinson had become "forceful" and "sexually inappropriate", pulling her on top of him as she woke him up.
He was found guilty of one count of attempted rape and three of sexual assault.
Speaking afterwards, Det Con Emma Cooper said Hankinson was a "sexual predator" whose actions were "despicable and unwarranted".