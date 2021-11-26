Oldham hospital death: Former doctor charged with manslaughter
A former doctor has been charged with manslaughter over the death of a hospital patient.
Isyaka Mamman was charged following the death of Shahida Parveen, 48, who underwent a medical procedure at Royal Oldham Hospital in September 2018.
Greater Manchester Police said it was asked to investigate "due to the circumstances of the procedure".
Mr Mamman, 78, of Cumberland Drive in Royton, is due to appear before Tameside magistrates on 30 December.
The charge was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service Special Crime Division, a national unit which deals with the most complex and sensitive cases.
