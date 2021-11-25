Rape arrest after man attacked in Bolton town centre
- Published
A man has been arrested on suspicion of raping a 22-year-old man in Bolton town centre.
The attack happened on Back Mawdsley Street at 03:30 GMT on 7 November, Greater Manchester Police said.
The victim said he was approached by a man near Nelson Square who then walked with him before assaulting him in the street.
A 38-year-old man who was arrested on Monday has been released on bail pending further enquiries.
Detectives are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
