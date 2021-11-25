Briton's Protection: Manchester pub's anger at proposed tower block
The landlord of a 210-year-old pub has condemned plans for a 26-storey tower block just feet away from the historic venue.
Alan Hudd, the licensee who runs The Briton's Protection in Manchester city centre, described the proposals as "ludicrous".
The Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) has also criticised the scheme.
Developers Arrowsmith Investment said the Apex Tower project would "enhance" the Grade II-listed building.
But Mr Hudd said the building would completely overshadow his pub, ruining its character.
"We are one of the last remaining bits of old-style Manchester in this area. If this goes up, it will really take away from the heritage of this city," he added.
"Everything now seems to be huge metal and glass tower blocks. But we get customers coming in because they want to visit a traditional pub, where their grand-fathers and great-grandfathers used to come".
He also said the proposed tower would block light to the Briton's popular beer garden, damaging summer trade so badly the pub might have to close down.
The proposed 26-storey block, containing 72 flats, would stand on the corner of Albion Street and Great Bridgewater Street.
A spokesman for Arrowsmith said the proposals would "enhance, rather than impact, the pub", adding: "At the heart of the design evolution has been the consideration of the Britons Protection and preserving its importance as an historic local landmark and a Grade II listed building."
The company said the tower's lower floors would be "set back significantly" to ensure the pub's original sign and some of its traditional brickwork would remain visible.
It also denied the beer garden would be overlooked.
Arrowsmith plans to submit a planning application to Manchester City Council in early 2022.
'Does not fit'
But CAMRA has criticised the scheme as unsuitable.
Pub protection officer Steve Ingham said: "The Briton's Protection has been a focal point on that corner for more than two centuries. This development does not fit. It jars with the character of the pub.
"When you look at the pub in the plans all you can see are stilts in front of it."
Arrowsmith's website has invited the public to express its opinions.
Some have already tweeted their thoughts. One wrote: "The development just looks stupid" but another disagreed, saying: "Manchester needs more skyscrapers. They look amazing."