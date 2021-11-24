Manchester Arena Inquiry: Imam at mosque used by bomber 'had death threats'
An imam at the mosque used by the Manchester Arena bomber received death threats after preaching against terror groups, an inquiry has heard.
Mohammed Saeed El-Saeiti led prayers at Didsbury Mosque where Salman Abedi went in the years before the 2017 attack.
He told the Manchester Arena Inquiry a fellow imam had spoken in support of extreme Islamic groups, but he gave an anti-terror sermon following the murder of aid worker Alan Henning in 2014.
He said he was then threatened online.
Twenty-two people were killed and hundreds more injured when Abedi detonated his homemade device at Manchester Arena on 22 May 2017.
The inquiry has previously heard how his elder brother Ismail was in possession of a "significant" amount of extremist material supporting the Islamic State group when he was teaching at Didsbury Mosque.
Giving evidence, Mr El-Saeiti said his fellow imam Mustafa Graf had led prayers that called for victory for terrorist groups fighting in the Libyan civil war, which began in 2014.
He said Mr Graf was praying "for the terrorist groups in Benghazi, he was praying for their victory, while they were beheading civilians and beheading innocent people".
He also said supporters of the terrorist groups were allowed to meet at the mosque in 2015 and 2016 and that after reporting concerns to the mosque's trustees, he was told some of the "brothers" in the congregation had allowed to use the building as a venue for meetings.
'Hateful look'
The inquiry heard that Mr El-Saeiti received death threats on social media after giving a sermon against Libyan terrorist groups on the day a video was released of the beheading of Salford taxi driver Alan Henning by the Islamic State group.
Salman Abedi's father Ramadan was among those who criticised the imam, although he did not issue a death threat.
Mr El-Saeiti said after his sermon, he encountered Salman Abedi, who gave him a "hateful look".
"He showed me that he didn't like me, basically," he said.
The hearing was told some members of the congregation had also organised a petition, calling for Mr El-Saeiti's removal from office after the sermon.
The petition was signed by Salman Abedi's brothers Hashem, who was jailed for life in 2020 for his part in the Manchester bombing, and Ismail.
The imam said he eventually left the mosque in July 2020.
He denied that he "held a grudge" against the mosque and said he was "only telling the truth".
He added that he disagreed with statements given by other members of the mosque to the inquiry.
Fawaz Haffar, the chairman of the mosque's trustees, previously told the inquiry it did not "encourage anyone to get involved with wars abroad", as it would be "in contradiction of our charitable objects".
"We are very clear, even through our imams, that we are a mainstream mosque welcoming all Muslims, but we are in the middle of the road," he said.
He told the hearing the claims by Mr El-Saeiti were false.
The inquiry continues.