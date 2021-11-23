Manchester Deansgate pedestrian death: Third arrest in murder probe
- Published
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pedestrian was struck by a car.
The man, in his 20s, died at the scene after being hit by a black Audi A3 which failed to stop on Deansgate, Manchester, at 03:00 GMT on Sunday.
Before the collision, he may have been involved in an altercation with the occupants of the car, which was later found in Lancashire, police said.
Two others arrested in connection with the incident have been bailed.
A 15-year-old boy and a man, 19, who were arrested on suspicion of murder on Sunday, were released pending further inquiries.
Greater Manchester Police continue to appeal to anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the incident to come forward.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.