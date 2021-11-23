BBC News

Grandfather killed in Manchester attack was soft-natured, family say

Published
Image source, GMP
Image caption,
Kevin Wood was a "hard-working, proud and loyal" family man

A grandfather who died after being assaulted while out celebrating his wife's birthday was a "soft-natured, gentle man", his family have said.

Police said Kevin Wood was attacked while walking past a fight involving about 10 people on Dantzic Street near the Printworks in Manchester city centre at about 20:00 GMT on Saturday.

The 60-year-old died at the scene.

Callum Crosbie, 22, of Coleridge Close, Newcastle has been charged with his murder.

He is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday.

Image source, Google
Image caption,
Police were called to Dantzic Street near The Printworks in Manchester city centre at about 20:00 GMT on Saturday

In a statement, Mr Wood's family said they were "struggling to put into words just how special Kevin was and how much he meant to all who knew him".

They said "Woody" was "extremely hard-working, proud and loyal to his family".

"He was a soft-natured and gentle man who always thought of others. He will be deeply missed," they added.

"We, as a family, are devastated at his loss."

Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.