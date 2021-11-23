Grandfather killed in Manchester attack was soft-natured, family say
A grandfather who died after being assaulted while out celebrating his wife's birthday was a "soft-natured, gentle man", his family have said.
Police said Kevin Wood was attacked while walking past a fight involving about 10 people on Dantzic Street near the Printworks in Manchester city centre at about 20:00 GMT on Saturday.
The 60-year-old died at the scene.
Callum Crosbie, 22, of Coleridge Close, Newcastle has been charged with his murder.
He is due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday.
In a statement, Mr Wood's family said they were "struggling to put into words just how special Kevin was and how much he meant to all who knew him".
They said "Woody" was "extremely hard-working, proud and loyal to his family".
"He was a soft-natured and gentle man who always thought of others. He will be deeply missed," they added.
"We, as a family, are devastated at his loss."