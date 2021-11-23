Greater Manchester Police officer admits child sexual abuse offences
- Published
A police officer has pleaded guilty to child sexual abuse offences.
Lee Cunliffe, a Greater Manchester Police (GMP) detective constable, admitted seven offences including arranging the commission of a child sex offence.
The 40-year-old, who has been suspended from duty since his arrest in December, is due to be sentenced in January.
Judge Andrew Menary QC warned Cunliffe, of Hindley Green in Wigan, he could face jail.
Liverpool Crown Court heard Cunliffe, who was based in Salford, arranged to engage in sexual activity with a child in September last year.
He also admitted perverting the course of justice by making two entries on police crime reports to say nothing of relevance had been found on devices belonging to a suspect.
Cunliffe pleaded guilty to three counts of making indecent photos of a child, relating to 155 Category A photos, 14 Category B photos and 58 Category C photos.
The officer also pleaded guilty to distributing indecent photos of a child and misconduct in a public office, by failing to properly investigate a criminal case.
'Inner turmoil'
Cunliffe pleaded not guilty to the possession of 227 indecent photos of children, attempting to cause or incite the sexual exploitation of a child under 13 and a misconduct in public office charge which alleged he committed offences while on duty.
Prosecutor Arthur Gibson said the pleas were acceptable to the Crown and he would ask for the counts which had been denied to be left on file.
Julian King, defending, asked for sentencing to be adjourned so a psychological report could be prepared.
He said personal notes seized as part of the investigation showed the defendant's "inner turmoil".
Judge Menary, the Honorary Recorder of Liverpool, released Cunliffe on conditional bail until his sentencing on 12 January.
"You must attend on the next occasion in the full expectation there may be a custodial sentence for these matters," he said.