Manchester paedophile Martin Thorley jailed for 17 years
A "despicable" paedophile who started to sexually abuse his victim when she was four years old has been jailed.
Martin Thorley, 45, of Broomville Avenue in Sale, Greater Manchester, pleaded guilty to five counts of historical child sex abuse.
He was sentenced at Manchester Crown Court to 17 years in prison.
Police said the series of assaults, which would go on for about seven years, started when he was a teenager.
Thorley would take the girl away from any adults before assaulting her, police added.
Det Con Dawn Berry said: "This kind of abuse has a devastating effect on the victims, casting shade over their childhood and creating mental trauma which stays with them throughout their lifetime.
"Thorley is a paedophile who exploited a young girl for his own sexual gratification.
"His behaviour is despicable and I can only hope this sentence brings some sense of retribution to his victim who had to suffer the consequences of his deplorable actions."