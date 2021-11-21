Manchester murder arrests after man hit by car
A teenage boy and a man have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
A man his 20s died after he was struck by a black Audi A3 which failed to stop in Deansgate in Manchester at 03:00 GMT, Greater Manchester Police said.
The force said the man may have been involved in an altercation with the occupants of the Audi moments before the collision.
A boy, 15, and man, 19, were arrested after the car was found in Lancashire.
Police said the pedestrian, who is in his early 20s, died at the scene and officers are supporting his family.
Road closures are in place while evidence is gathered, the force added.
Supt Arif Nawaz said the man's family and friends were "understandably devastated".
"At this stage, we believe the man may have been involved in an altercation with the occupants of the Audi on foot moments before the collision occurred," he said.
"A number of lines of inquiry have been followed up already overnight which has then led to the arrest of two males in Lancashire on suspicion of murder."
"We would ask that anyone who may have seen anything, or anyone who may have seen the black Audi before or after the collision, should get in touch as the smallest bit of information could assist with our investigation."