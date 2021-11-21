Manchester disorder: Murder arrest after passer-by dies
- Published
A 60-year-old man has died after a disturbance in Manchester city centre.
He died at the scene after disorder involving about 10 people in Dantzic Street, near the Printworks, at about 20:00 GMT on Saturday, police said.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the man was a passer-by and was not part of the initial disturbance. It added his family was "devastated".
A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder, the force said.
GMP said the area was very busy at the time and appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or filmed it to get in touch.
"This was a tragic incident where a man who wasn't involved in the disturbance has lost his life, leaving his family understandably devastated," Det Insp Mark Davis said.
"We're keen to speak to anyone who might have been in the area at the time as we believe a number of people were filming the incident and those videos may prove crucial to our investigation."