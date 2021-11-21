Murder arrest after man, 60, dies in Manchester
- Published
A man has died after a disturbance in Manchester city centre.
The 60-year-old died at the scene after disorder involving a "number of people" in Dantzic Street near the Printworks at about 20:00 GMT, police said.
Greater Manchester Police said his family was "devastated".
The force arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of murder. It said the area was very busy at the time and appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch.
"This was a tragic incident where a 60-year-old has lost his life and our thoughts are with his family and friends who are understandably devastated," Supt Dave Kehoe, from GMP said.
"A cordon is in place and officers are currently at the scene whilst we piece together exactly what happened and who was involved."
He added: "The area was very busy at the time and a number of people may have seen what happened. Even the smallest information could assist with our investigation."