Man critically injured by firework at Delph vigil
A man who was injured by a firework at a vigil is in a life-threatening condition, police have said.
The 52-year-old victim suffered injuries at the event on Huddersfield Road in Delph, Oldham, before 21:00 GMT on Friday.
He was later taken to hospital where he is receiving treatment.
Greater Manchester Police said officers were not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and are carrying out inquiries.
