Children in Need: Norton, Sheeran and celebrity First Dates to feature in BBC charity show
- Published
Graham Norton, Ed Sheeran and a celebrity version of First Dates will all feature in Friday's BBC Children in Need appeal show.
The corporation's annual fundraising event will see Norton get the red chair treatment he usually dishes out to members of his talk show audience.
Singer Sheeran will perform live, along with Anne-Marie and Niall Horan.
Characters from the soaps EastEnders will Coronation Street will also find themselves together on a date.
Walford's Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks) will turn to the Channel 4 dating show in search of love, where she will be met by Weatherfield's leading lothario Steve McDonald (Simon Gregson).
Ahead of this year's show, BBC weatherman Owain Wyn Evans made Children in Need history after his drumathon became the charity's most successful 24hr challenge, making more than £3 million.
Presenter Matt Baker and his team of five young people also raised more than £2 million this week by cycling 142 miles across the UK, and Sophie Ellis-Bextor pulled in more than £1m through her 24-hour dance challenge.
Friday's show will come live from the BBC's studios in Salford and will be hosted by Norton, alongside Ade Adepitan, Mel Giedroyc, Chris Ramsey and Alex Scott.
Norton, Oti Mabuse, Stephen Fry, Shaun Wallace and Johnny Vegas will all take their turn in the infamous red chair from The Graham Norton Show, from where they will each have to tell an interesting tale or risk being cruelly flipped head over heels mid-yarn by a powerful panel of children.
Anne-Marie and Niall Horan will perform the 2021 BBC Children in Need 2021 single, a reimagined version of Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac.
A charity edition of The Repair Shop will find Jay Blades and repair duo Amanda Middleditch and Julie Tatchell carrying out a unique restoration for a young boy.
Some of the nation's best-loved puppets and classic children's' TV favourites - Basil Brush, Rainbow's Zippy, George and Bungle, and Zig and Zag et al - will collaborate on a charity music video.
Elsewhere on the programme, Paddy McGuinness will oversee the lip sync challenge, I Can See Your Voice, which will feature Jimmy Carr, Alison Hammond and Amanda Holden, as well as Children in Need mascot Pudsey.
Danny Dyer will present a special edition of the BBC One gameshow The Wall and there will be a Team GB Team GB and Paralympics GB School Sports Day.
Last year's on-the-night total reached more than £37million, later growing to £57m.
The BBC Children In Need Appeal Show will be broadcast on BBC One from 19:00 GMT on Friday 19 November.
