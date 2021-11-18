BBC News

Salford Quays: Man dies following water rescue

Published
Image caption,
The man was pulled from the water at Ontario Basin at about 11:00 GMT on Thursday

A man aged in his 60s has died after being pulled out of the water at Salford Quays.

He was rescued by emergency services at Ontario Basin, near Salford Watersports Centre, at about 11:00 GMT on Thursday, said Greater Manchester Police.

The man was taken to hospital but died shortly after. His identity has so far not been released by police.

Officers were due to remain at the scene to establish the circumstances of the man's death.

