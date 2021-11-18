Benjamin Mendy: New court hearing for Man City footballer over rape charges
- Published
A new court hearing has been scheduled for Manchester City footballer Benjamin Mendy after he was charged with two more counts of rape.
The French international is now accused of six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault relating to four women.
The 27-year-old, of Cheshire, who remains in custody, did not appear at a hearing at Chester Crown Court earlier.
A new hearing to consider the further rape charges was set for 22 December, ahead of his trial in January.
The France international has played for last season's Premier League champions Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported £52m.
Mr Mendy, of Prestbury, was first arrested and charged with sexual offences on 26 August. He has been remanded in custody and denied bail on three occasions since.
On Tuesday he was charged with two more offences of rape and he appeared at Manchester Magistrates' Court via videolink on Wednesday.
All the charges relate to four complainants over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.
Earlier, Chester Crown Court dealt with administrative and legal matters which cannot be reported ahead of the footballer's trial.
His co-defendant, Louis Saha Matturie, of Eccles, Greater Manchester, was also not present at Thursday's hearing.
The 40-year-old was also charged with further offences on Tuesday and now faces six counts of rape and one count of sexual assault.
Both men are due to go on trial on 24 January.