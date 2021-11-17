Glebe Farm miniature railway plans listed for refusal
By Kaleigh Watterson
Cheshire political reporter
- Published
Plans to build a miniature railway near Congleton are set to be refused because the site is on green belt land.
The owners of Glebe Farm in Astbury, which includes a farm shop and children's play area, have submitted the plans to Cheshire East Council.
Astbury and Moreton Parish Council has "strongly objected" to the scheme, but 55 people have sent letters of support.
Council officials have recommended that the scheme be rejected as the benefits would not outweigh the identified harm.
Under the proposals, the miniature railway would include two stations and have small locomotives operating on the line.
The council has received 13 letters of rejection and Conservative councillor Liz Wardlaw, who represents the nearby Odd Rode ward, has also objected to the plans.
The parish council said it "strongly objected" to the proposals, as they were against the local neighbourhood plan and would increase the number of vehicles visiting the site.
In recommending the scheme for refusal, planning officers said the development would not preserve the openness of the green belt and no special circumstances have been identified.
Cheshire East Council will discuss the plans on 24 November.
