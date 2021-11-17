Rochdale taxi driver death: Two men charged with murder
- Published
Two men have been charged with murder over the death of a taxi driver who was attacked in Rochdale.
The 39-year-old driver was found with serious injuries on Queensway in the town at about 05:00 BST on 30 October.
Greater Manchester Police said he was taken to hospital for treatment but died on Sunday.
Connor McPartland, 20, of Hollins Road in Oldham, and 18-year-old Martin Treacy, of Gawsworth Close in Oldham, have both been charged with murder.
The pair are due to appear before Manchester magistrates on Thursday.
