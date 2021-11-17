Manchester United protest: Ten men arrested over disorder
- Published
Ten men have been arrested over disorder which forced a Manchester United match to be postponed.
The game against Liverpool in May was called off after flares and objects were thrown during protests outside the club's Old Trafford stadium and at Salford's Lowry Hotel.
A number of protesters broke into the ground, which was closed to spectators at the time due to Covid restrictions.
The men were held on suspicion of violent disorder and burglary.
The arrests during police raids in Greater Manchester, Lancashire and Cheshire bring the total number of people to be held in connection with the 2 May disorder to 18, Greater Manchester Police said.
A force spokesman said five people had so far been charged.
He said the disorder left multiple officers "with injuries after flares were let off and bottles and barriers were thrown at police officers and horses".
Appealing for information about the disorder, Det Insp Andy Fallows said the "violence and disruption back in May, particularly towards the police, was completely unacceptable and unnecessary".
"Our team have been working day in, day out... to ensure all those involved are identified and face up to the consequences of their actions," he said.
"Today's arrests are a significant step forward in our commitment to do so."
The force has also released 36 images of men officers want to speak to in relation to what happened.
Det Insp Fallows said he was "confident that there are people out there who will be able to provide us with credible information that will help us to identify them".
"If you have any information or footage... then please get in touch as soon as possible," he added.