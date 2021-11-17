Oldham stabbing: Man charged with murder of mother-of-six
- Published
A 34-year-old man has been charged with murdering a mother-of-six who was stabbed to death.
Tamby Dowling, 36, was attacked on Water Mill Avenue in Oldham on 8 November and died at the scene, Greater Manchester Police said.
A 16-year-old girl was also hurt and taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Abid Mahmood, of Cambridge Street, Oldham, who is also charged with assault, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court.
Ms Dowling's family said she was "outgoing, kind-hearted and generous".
"Her door was always open, her home was filled with visitors, and her kettle was always just boiled," they said.
The family's statement added that Ms Dowling's death had left a "huge hole" which would never be filled and "our hearts are broken".
