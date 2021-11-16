Rochdale taxi driver dies two weeks after alleged attack
A taxi driver has died two weeks after he was allegedly attacked in Rochdale.
The 39-year-old driver was critically injured on Queensway at about 05.00 BST on 30 October. He was taken to hospital but died on Sunday.
Detectives are keen for anyone with information to come forward.
On 1 November, two men, aged 20 and 18, and both from Oldham, appeared before Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court charged in connection with the alleged attack.
They were given bail with conditions and are due to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 6 December.
