Yousef Makki inquest: Unlawful killing ruling could be found, barrister says
An unlawful killing conclusion could be found in the case of an ex-public schoolboy cleared of murdering his friend, an inquest heard.
Yousef Makki, 17, was stabbed by Joshua Molnar during a row in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester, in March 2019.
He claimed self-defence and was cleared of manslaughter and murder by a jury.
But Pete Weatherby QC, on behalf of Yousef's family, told Stockport Coroner's Court a verdict of unlawful killing could be safely found.
He said while the standard of proof in criminal trials was "beyond reasonable doubt", the standard during inquests was lower, being "on the balance of probabilities".
Mr Weatherby said there were no "logical or legal inconsistencies" in coming to an unlawful killing verdict in the inquest, where different standards of proof apply.
But Alistair Webster QC, representing Molnar, said there was "no basis" for senior coroner Alison Mutch to conclude a verdict of unlawful killing, given his client had been cleared in the criminal trial.
He said if the jury's and the coroner's conclusions were "inconsistent" it would "bring the law into disrepute".
He added: "The circumstances themselves justify self-defence, since infliction was not deliberate, the reality was a terrible accident."
The court heard the pair's friend Adam Chowdhary had bought two flick knives from an online website for himself and Yousef, and took them out that day to impress Molnar.
The inquest heard that the lead-up to Yousef's death had been described as either a drug deal gone wrong or a revenge attack, leading to Molnar being beaten up and his £2,000 bike thrown in a hedge and lost - while Chowdhary fled and Yousef stood by.
They then came to blows and the knives were produced, Molnar told the inquest, with Yousef being stabbed in the heart.
Molnar was jailed for 16 months for possession of a knife and perverting the course of justice by initially lying to police at the scene about what had happened.
Chowdhary was given a four-month detention order after admitting possession of a flick knife but cleared of perverting the course of justice.
Ms Mutch has retired to consider her conclusions.
The inquest continues.
