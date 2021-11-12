Leigh canal murder: Teenagers detained over 'evil' killing
Three teenagers have been detained over what police said was the "evil" killing of a man who was stabbed 35 times.
Scott Anderton, 33, was then pushed into the Leeds and Liverpool Canal in Leigh, Greater Manchester on 25 March.
Liam Bailey, 19, admitted murder while 16-year-old Harry Maher was found guilty at Manchester Crown Court of murder.
Liam O'Brien, 17, of of Schofield Street, Leigh, was convicted of manslaughter.
Post-mortem tests showed Mr Anderton suffered 35 wounds that covered his body from the top of his head to his shins.
At the crown court Maher, of Green Lane, Standish, was given a life sentence and told he would serve a minimum of 16 years.
Bailey, of Diamond Street, Leigh, was also found guilty of attempting to rob another man in the hours before Mr Anderton's murder.
He also pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to inflicting grievous bodily harm on a 40-year-old man who suffered life-changing injuries in a late-night attack near Leigh town centre on 1 September 2020.
Bailey received a life term and must serve a minimum of 23 years and four months in custody.
O'Brien was also found guilty of inflicting grievous bodily harm in relation to the 1 September attack. He was detained for 10 years.
Judge Alan Conrad QC lifted reporting restrictions on naming the juveniles.
The court heard Mr Anderton was seen on CCTV walking through Leigh town centre at about 04:00 GMT carrying a plastic bag and wearing only one shoe.
Michael Brady QC, prosecuting, said he had been targeted because he was "vulnerable and alone" and had the "tragic misfortune" to run into the teenagers near King Street.
After he was attacked, he attempted to grab hold of the bank to pull himself back up but soon lost consciousness.
Det Ch Insp Liz Hopkinson said: "This was an extremely violent, callous and unprovoked attack that cost a man his life.
"They showed absolutely no remorse for their heinous actions, ignoring his cries for help, before watching him die in the canal.
"In a final act of evil they then returned to the scene of the crime to take videos."