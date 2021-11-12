Stolen car driver admits offences over Salford 115mph chase
- Published
The driver of a stolen car who led police on a chase through a city's streets, reaching speeds of 115mph, has been given a suspended sentence.
Jacob Rimmer told police his driving was "ridiculous" during his arrest in Salford in August.
He drove on the wrong side of the road, ran red lights and hit a car before being stopped, police said.
The 21-year-old was given 22 months in prison, suspended for two years, at Manchester Crown Court.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said Rimmer, of Greenleach Lane, Worsley, was spotted by covert officers "aggressively performing U-turns" in a white BMW in Clifton on the afternoon of 29 August.
A spokesman said he was stopped, but refused to get out of the car after falsely claiming he was disabled and then sped away.
A six-minute pursuit followed through Swinton and Little Hulton, before he hit a car.
The vehicle was damaged but the driver was not seriously injured.
#WATCH This is the moment a man in a stolen vehicle led us on a chase through #Salford at speeds of over 100mph before we caught him. He's now been sentenced thanks to our taskforce tackling organised crime in the city who have made over 240 arrests.More: https://t.co/CnwtetIbiC pic.twitter.com/UwE4c6pxEb— Greater Manchester Police (@gmpolice) November 11, 2021
Rimmer was then arrested as he tried to run off.
A subsequent search found a lock knife close to where Rimmer was arrested and a kitchen knife in the driver's door of his car.
An investigation later found he was driving on cloned plates and the car had been stolen from Leigh four days earlier.
Rimmer admitted aggravated vehicle-taking, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, assaulting an emergency worker and possessing an offensive weapon.
He was also given a two-year driving ban and ordered to take part in rehabilitation and unpaid work and adhere to a five-month curfew.
Det Sgt Daniel Worthington said Rimmer's driving was "nothing short of appalling" and it was "sheer luck... that he didn't seriously injure or even kill somebody".