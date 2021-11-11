BBC News

Oldham stabbing: Tributes paid to mother-of-six Tamby Dowling

Tamby Dowling made time for everyone, her family said

The parents of a mother-of-six who was fatally stabbed have described her as "outgoing, kind-hearted and generous".

Tamby Dowling, 36, was attacked on Water Mill Avenue in Oldham on Monday and pronounced dead at the scene.

Parents Mary Dowling and Keith Hawley, stepfather Graham Marsh, and stepmother Diane Pleavin called her a "very good mother and a brilliant daughter".

A 34-year-old man, initially arrested on suspicion of murder, is now being detained under the Mental Health Act.

The family tribute went on to say: "Her door was always open, her home was filled with visitors, and her kettle was always just boiled.

"She leaves behind six devastated children who she adored... her devastated brothers, sisters, mother, father, stepdad, and stepmum. She had a large family, who are all heartbroken.

"Tamby will leave a huge hole and massive impact on all the family. She touched the lives of countless people - the hole she has left will never be filled and our hearts are broken."

A 16-year-old girl was also hurt during the incident and taken to hospital with minor injuries.

