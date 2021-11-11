Warrington Town: Fan avoids jail after racially abusing footballer
A man who shouted racist abuse at a footballer and told him "white lives matter" has avoided prison after being given a "last chance" by a judge.
South Shields goalkeeper Myles Boney, who is mixed-race, said he was "totally shaken" after being targeted at an away game against Warrington Town in 2020.
Dean Simpson, 24, was found guilty of racially aggravated public order.
He was given a 12-week jail sentence suspended for two years at Warrington Magistrates' Court.
Simpson, from Nantwich in Cheshire, said he drank between four and six pints on the day of the match on 22 September 2020.
He shouted abuse during the game, including in a penalty shoot-out, before running on to the pitch.
He kicked the football out of the ground and kicked a plastic cup at some of the South Shields players.
Fans also saw him making racist comments and monkey gestures as he left the ground, the court heard.
'Grow up'
In a statement read to the court, Mr Boney said he experienced anxiety afterwards and felt "sad" and "disappointed".
"I have not experienced any form of racial abuse previously and I was totally shaken by this situation," he added.
Simpson received a three-year football banning order in 2018 after throwing a missile but it did not include lower-level matches, such as Warrington Town's games in the Northern Premier League.
Prosecutor Jonathan Wilkinson said: "There's been zero remorse for any abuse."
Peter Green, defending Simpson, said he was "petrified" of being sent to prison.
He added that it was "important that this defendant has the opportunity […] to perhaps change his attitude and more importantly, I think, to grow up."
Judge Nicholas Sanders said: "You are making a hash of your life, Mr Simpson.
"This is your last chance."
Simpson was ordered to pay £500 compensation to Mr Boney along with nearly £850 in legal costs.
He was also sentenced to rehabilitation for 30 days and given a 12-month curfew preventing him from going out on weekend afternoons and evenings.