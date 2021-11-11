Delph crash: Driver and passenger die after car hits tree
- Published
Two men have died after a car hit a tree near a village.
A 20-year-old man who was a passenger in the car died at the scene of the crash near Delph, Saddleworth, at about 20:40 GMT on Wednesday.
The driver, 34, was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died a short time later.
Police said the Mazda car came to a stop in a field along Huddersfield Road and officers are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.