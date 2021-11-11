Barry Bennell: Football coach had magnetic personality, court told
- Published
Parents and children were drawn to paedophile coach Barry Bennell because of his "magnetic" personality, the High Court has been told.
In a witness statement read to the court, an ex-schoolboy footballer who was abused by the coach said people "gravitated towards him".
He added that Bennell was "attached" to Manchester City at the time.
Eight men are suing the football club, asserting Bennell was a scout when he abused them, which City have denied.
Mr Justice Johnson has heard the men were sexually and emotionally abused by Bennell between 1979 and 1985 and were claiming damages after suffering psychiatric injuries.
Six are also claiming damages for loss of potential football earnings.
In the statement read to the court by a lawyer acting on behalf of the man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, he told the judge Bennell had had a "magnetic personality".
"Everyone gravitated towards him - parents and children alike," he said.
He said the name of the youth side he played for was "kind of irrelevant", but he had had the "opportunity to play for Manchester City".
"I had a professional club in the top league knocking on my door," he said.
"You have got a club like Manchester City, who Bennell is attached to.
"I wanted to become a professional footballer and Bennell would be the one to get me there."
Manchester City denies Bennell was working for the club at the time of the abuse and has said that while he was a local scout in the mid-1970s, he did not hold the role between 1979 and 1985.
Bennell is serving a 34-year jail term after being convicted of sexual offences against boys in 2018.
The trial continues.