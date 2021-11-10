Yousef Makki inquest: Acquitted teen told convincing lies, officer says
A teenager cleared of murder told "convincing lies" when asked how a schoolboy had been fatally stabbed, a police officer has told an inquest.
Yousef Makki, 17, was stabbed by Joshua Molnar during a fight in Hale Barns, Greater Manchester, in March 2019.
Molnar, then also 17, was later cleared of murder and manslaughter by a jury.
Sgt Nicholas Bamber told the inquest at Stockport Coroner's Court there was "nothing to suggest [the explanation given at the scene] was untrue".
The inquest heard Molnar had mentioned a "silver hatchback car" and "black guys" he had trouble with in the past when asked what had happened by Sgt Bamber from Greater Manchester Police (GMP).
Bodycam footage from police officers who were scrambled to the scene of the stabbing was played to the court.
On the night of his death, Yousef had been with his friends Adam Chowdhary and Molnar, before a row developed and Yousef was stabbed.
Yousef had won a scholarship to £12,000-a-year Manchester Grammar School where Mr Chowdhary was a pupil.
Molnar claimed he had acted in self-defence after Yousef pulled a knife on him and was acquitted of murder and manslaughter at Manchester Crown Court in July 2019.
The aftermath of the incident, when police and paramedics rushed to the scene and gave emergency treatment to Yousef, along with a passing doctor, was played to the hearing.
The footage showed Sgt Bamber questioning Molnar, asking: "How's it happened?"
Molnar replied: "I don't know."
He goes on to suggest a silver hatchback car may have been involved but said he did not know who had stabbed Yousef.
Sgt Bamber is shown on the footage pointing to Mr Chowdhary and asking: "Where are you going?" before asking another officer to separate the pair.
The officer continued asking Molnar what had happened, saying: "This is what I need. The 100% truth mate. Why has it happened?"
Molnar said he did not know and mentioned "black guys" he has had trouble with in the past.
The teenager later admitted he and Yousef had had a row and there was a "coming together" as both held knives and Yousef was stabbed in the heart.
Alison Mutch, senior coroner for south Manchester, asked the officer if the explanation given at the scene was "quite convincing".
Sgt Bamber replied: "Yes, that's correct. It was just how detailed it was. There was nothing to suggest it was untrue."
'Clearly lying'
But John Mulvihill, a now retired GMP detective inspector, told the hearing he changed the status of Molnar and Mr Chowdhary from witnesses to suspects soon after attending the scene.
He told the inquest: "It was a wide, straight road. The light was good.
"They were the last people to be with Yousef, prior to his death.
"It was difficult to comprehend how a knife attack could take place without either boys seeing or hearing anything, given they were in close proximity to Yousef at the time.
"They were clearly lying and had to be treated as suspects."
Mr Chowdhary told police he did not see what had happened and was acquitted of perverting the course of justice.
He was given a four-month detention order after admitting possession of a flick knife.
Molnar admitted possession of a knife and perverting the course of justice by initially lying to police about what had happened, and was given 16 months in custody.
The inquest continues.
