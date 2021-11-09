Oldham Council leader receives 'regular death threats'
- Published
A council boss has called for political parties to unite to combat online hate and abuse after revealing she has received "regular" death threats.
Oldham Council leader Arooj Shah, whose car was firebombed outside her home in July, also told a meeting she has been "physically threatened".
Ms Shah said the tone of political discourse in the town, particularly online, has "become truly toxic".
She urged members to "condemn those who seek to spread hate and incite abuse".
'Less hatred'
Ms Shah was addressing a full council meeting following a minute's silence for MP Sir David Amess, who was stabbed to death at his constituency surgery in Essex on 15 October.
The Labour councillor said members had a duty to create a "catalyst for change" in Oldham and elsewhere.
"The tone of political discourse in Oldham, particularly online, has become truly toxic," reported the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"I know many of you across all parties regularly face abuse, harassment and intimidation online and some of us unfortunately face it in person, too."
While she said she welcomes "challenge on my policies and priorities", she called for less hatred and personal abuse "most of which is fuelled by lies and misinformation".
Ms Shah added: "And also... by the colour of my skin, by my religion and by the fact I am a woman."
She said: "Over the last few months I have faced regular death threats, I have been verbally attacked in the street and on a small number of occasions physically threatened.
"I'm not alone in facing these threats and these worries and I know I'm not alone in seeing this impact on my family members."
Ms Shah said although councillors cannot control a small minority seeking to "create mistrust and division in our town" they could agree "not to fuel it" or "use it for political gain", she said.
"The best way to combat the hate and vitriol online and tragically in real life is by working well together and with mutual respect."