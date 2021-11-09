Oldham murder arrest after woman stabbed to death
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was stabbed to death in Oldham.
The woman was attacked on Water Mill Avenue in the town shortly before 19:00 GMT on Monday, police said.
A 36-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene while a 16-year-old girl was also injured and taken to hospital with minor injuries.
A 34-year-old man remains in custody for questioning, Greater Manchester Police said.
Det Ch Insp Daniel Clegg said the force was treating the stabbing as an isolated incident with no wider threat to the community.
"Incidents of this nature will always cause concern and worry and I want to reassure the public that we currently have one man in custody," he said.
"A full investigation is under way whilst we establish the full facts and there will be a heightened police presence in the area."