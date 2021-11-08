M6 crash: Burscough woman, 71, killed a 'devoted mum and nan'
The family of a 71-year-old woman who died in a crash on the M6 between two cars and a lorry have said she was a "devoted mum and nan".
Suzanne Taylor, from Burscough, Lancashire, died on 30 October following a collision on the motorway near Sandbach, Cheshire.
She was a passenger in a Kia which collided with a Mercedes and a lorry.
In a tribute, her family said she was "a devoted mum of three and nan to two" who will be "greatly missed".
It continued that "all her family and friends... were privileged enough to know her".
A 49-year-old woman from Lancashire was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the collision, Cheshire Police said.
A man arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and drug-driving, has been released under police investigation.
The man, from Stockport, was also arrested on suspicion of causing injury by dangerous driving.