Whitefield crash: Stoke-on-Trent man who died was 'fun-loving lad'
- Published
The parents of a man killed in a car crash said he was a "fun-loving lad" who "everyone loved".
Aaron Jarvis, 31, who was originally from Stoke-on-Trent, died in the collision in Bury New Road, Whitefield, Greater Manchester on Thursday.
He was one of three back-seat passengers in a BMW that crossed to the opposite carriageway before colliding with a Renault, police said.
The two other men in the back were hurt with one still critically ill.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said the driver and front-seat passenger - who are both believed to be male - left the scene of the collision.
The parents of Mr Jarvis, who worked at Tribeca in Manchester city centre, said in a statement: "Aaron was a fun-loving, free-spirited, party-loving lad that just loved everyone and everyone loved him.
"He will be missed by everyone who had the privilege of knowing him.
"He leaves behind loving parents, brothers and sisters, nieces and nephews, and hundreds of friends to whom we are greatly indebted to for looking after him in the Manchester area."
They added: "We miss him more than words can say and love him with all of our hearts - but this is only goodnight and not goodbye. Love you son."
GMP said a 48-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital while a second man, aged 30, was treated for minor injuries and has since been released from hospital.
It said officers were keen to speak to the driver of the BMW and appealed for anyone with information to contact police.
A 28-year-old woman arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice has been released under investigation.
