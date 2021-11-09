Wigan burglar jailed after attacking vulnerable people in their homes
- Published
A burglar who smothered one victim and attacked another with a crowbar in their own homes has been jailed.
Scott Mills, 37, punched an elderly man and used a tea towel to incapacitate him while stealing from his home in Wigan, Greater Manchester in February.
The next day he burgled another home in Wigan and attacked the victim.
Mills, of no fixed address, was jailed for eight years and two months for assault, burglary and theft at Bolton Crown Court.
In the first incident, he stole £800 and attempted to steal two cars.
While under arrest and on a visit to hospital, Greater Manchester Police said Mills attempted to escape from officers.
He was also jailed for escaping lawful custody.
Det Con Ray Williams said Mills was a "dangerous man who preyed on vulnerable people".