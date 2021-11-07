Bolton crash: Man dies and three hurt after car hits tree
- Published
A man has died and three people, including two children, have been injured after a car hit a tree.
The 32-year-old man died following the crash in Lever Park Avenue, Horwich, at about 22:00 GMT on Saturday, Greater Manchester Police said.
A 31-year-old woman and two children, aged three and eight, were injured.
Police said they have been taken to hospital where they remain in a stable condition.
PC Andy Bennett, from Greater Manchester Police, said: "This is a tragic incident where a man has sadly lost his life. Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly difficult time."
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.