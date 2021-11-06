Whitefield crash: Arrest after fatal hit-and-run
- Published
A man has been arrested after a passenger was fatally injured in a hit-and-run crash.
Greater Manchester Police said a silver BMW crossed on to the opposite carriageway in Bury New Road, Whitefield, before colliding with a Renault at about 06:10 GMT on Thursday.
The BMW then also crashed into a black Ford Transit van, before the car driver and front-seat passenger ran away.
Another passenger in the BMW, aged 31, was taken to hospital where he died.
Two other passengers were also taken to hospital - a 48-year-old man who has serious injuries and a man, aged 30, who was not badly hurt.
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.
Why not follow BBC North West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram? You can also send story ideas to northwest.newsonline@bbc.co.uk