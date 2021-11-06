Emergency crews attacked at Manchester bonfire events
Police officers and firefighters have been attacked at various Bonfire Night events across Greater Manchester.
Three police officers suffered minor injuries when more than 50 people were involved in "a large-scale disturbance" in Moston, police said.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said fireworks and other missiles were thrown at officers and members of the public.
Two people have been arrested on suspicion of affray.
They include one male who has also been held for a suspected assault on an emergency worker.
'Not acceptable'
Officers were called after a policewoman was assaulted at the event before 21:30 GMT in Moston Lane.
"Shortly after officers arrived, large groups of people started throwing fireworks and other missiles at the officers, resulting in more patrols swiftly being sent to the scene," a spokesperson said.
Supt Helen Critchley added: "As a result of this incident three officers have sustained injuries, thankfully these are minor injuries due to the quick response of their colleagues."
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service (GMFRS) said they responded to more than 230 incidents on Bonfire Night, which is one of their busiest nights of the year.
A spokesperson said some young people threw fireworks at crews at incidents in Cheetham Hill and Openshaw.
GMFRS tweeted that firefighters "work hard to keep us safe - attacks like this are not acceptable".
Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.