Sale attempted abduction: Man tries to grab girl after school
A man tried to grab a girl off the street as she walked home from school, police have said.
The attempted abduction happened at the junction of Manor Avenue and Firs Road in Sale at about 16:30 GMT on Thursday.
Greater Manchester Police said the girl was able to break free from the offender and run away.
The man made off in a large white van with a sliding door and signage on the side and drove down Manor Avenue in the direction of Coppice Avenue.
No arrests have been made.
Ch Supt Colette Rose said: "Our children should not feel scared to walk home from school, I have increased patrols in the area and around our schools.
"We are particularly keen to speak to the couple that intervened and help the child following this incident. If this is you or you know the couple, please get in touch."
