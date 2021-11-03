Family pays tribute to woman killed in Openshaw road crash
- Published
The family of a woman who was knocked down and killed in Manchester have paid tribute to the "remarkable legacy" she created.
Ibizugbe Ikponnmwen, 38, was hit by a Mercedes G63 on the junction of Alan Turing Way and Ashton Old Road on 25 October.
Police said the driver stopped at the scene and no arrests were made.
Mrs Ikponnmwen's family described her as a "gentle soul", whose death had left a "huge void" in their hearts.
Husband Bolaji Onifade said: "Words cannot express how much I am going to miss her and the vacuum that has been created."
Collins Osayande Ikponmwen said his sister was his "rose" who "stood by him through thick and thin".
He said Mrs Ikponnmwen "never for once wanted the whole world for herself but always wanted everyone to be better".
"I am grateful to God for giving you to me as a sister and you are all that I ever wanted," he added.
Her family also said she was a "special aunty" who loved "unconditionally" and taught their children lessons "nobody else could".
"If only we could have you here longer," they added.
Detectives want to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time, and from those with dashcam footage.