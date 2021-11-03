Little Amal: Giant puppet completes trans-European trek in Manchester
- Published
A giant puppet of a nine-year-old Syrian refugee has completed a journey of 5,000 miles (8,000 km) from the Turkish-Syrian border to the UK.
Little Amal, who is 11.5ft (3.5m) tall, trekked through 65 European cities, towns and villages to shine a light on the plight of young migrants.
The long walk ended with celebrations in Manchester on Wednesday evening.
The project's director said it was "more important than ever" to "rewrite the narrative about refugees".
Little Amal, whose name means "hope" in Arabic, started her journey in Gaziantep, Turkey on 27 July and has since travelled across Greece, Italy, Switzerland, Germany, Belgium and France.
Thousands of people have cheered her along the way and her entourage have taken part in concerts, parties and workshops.
She has shaken hands with the Pope at the Vatican and actor Jude Law as well as hiking along the white cliffs of Dover.
Earlier on Wednesday, the puppet took a trip to Manchester United's Old Trafford, where she had a kickabout with school children.
The final milestone of the journey was marked with an outdoor event titled When the Birds Land, produced by Manchester International Festival at the Castlefield Bowl.
Crowds chanted "refugees are welcome" as they waited for Little Amal.
The project, called The Walk, is from the team that reproduced Calais refugee camp The Jungle on stage.
Artistic director Amir Nizar Zuabi said The Walk's purpose was to "highlight the potential of the refugee, not just their dire circumstances".
He said: "Yes, refugees need food and blankets, but they also need dignity and a voice."
Little Amal has been constructed from a moulded cane body and carbon fibre head, arms and legs and is operated by three people.
The director said the puppet was built with height because he wanted to inspire people "to think big and to act bigger".