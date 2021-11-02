Insulate Britain protests target Manchester Airport and the M25
- Published
Insulate Britain protesters have blocked a major road near Manchester Airport as part of a series of demonstrations across the country.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was responding to a protest on Wilmslow Road (A538) near the M56.
It said officers were "working to minimise disruption" but said despite delays "traffic was still moving".
The protest group also targeted the M25 near London, where there have been arrests, and the A4400 in Birmingham.
Insulate Britain said about 60 demonstrators had descended on junction 23 of the M25 in Hertfordshire, as well as the roads in Manchester and Birmingham city centre.
The London and Manchester roads are part of the strategic road network and covered by a super injunction granted to National Highways last week.
About a dozen protests have blocked Wilmslow Road near Manchester Airport, including eight who have glued their hands to the road.
GMP said delays were still likely in the area but said officers had "ensured access" to the M56 and Manchester Airport.
"Officers are there to minimise disruption and bring the incident to a swift and orderly conclusion," a spokesman added.
There are no reports of arrests.
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham tweeted: "I can't see how this type of protest does anything other than alienate people from the climate cause."
About 20 demonstrators arrived at the M25 at about 08:00 GMT but were stopped by police from getting into the road.
Six sat on the pavement with a banner and some glued themselves to the ground.
By 10:00, police said all protesters had been removed and the road was being reopened.
Protesters also disrupted morning traffic by sitting in the road around Great Charles Middleway in Birmingham city centre.
Highways group West Midlands Roads said the sit-down demonstration caused delays at the Aston Expressway but the roads were cleared by about 10:30.
Activists have blocked roads on 18 days since 13 September, a move that has seen drivers stuck in long queues of traffic.
Before Tuesday's action, 161 people had been involved in the roadblock campaign, with 770 arrests.