Insulate Britain protests in Manchester, London and Birmingham
- Published
Insulate Britain protesters have launched new demonstrations near London, Birmingham and Manchester.
Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it was responding to a protest on Wilmslow Road (A538) near the M56 and Manchester Airport.
The protest group is also targeting the M25 near London, where there have been arrests, and the A4400 in Birmingham.
GMP said it was "working at the scene to minimise disruption" and advised people avoid the area.
Insulate Britain said about 60 demonstrators had descended on junction 23 of the M25, as well as the roads in Manchester and Birmingham.
The London and Manchester roads are part of the strategic road network and covered by a super injunction granted to National Highways last week.
About 20 demonstrators arrived at the M25 at about 08:00 GMT but were stopped by police from getting into the road.
Six sat on the pavement with a banner and some glued themselves to the ground.
Another two managed to glue themselves to one lane of the carriageway on a quiet part of the roundabout.